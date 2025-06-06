Kelowna MLA demands Community Living BC review be replaced with independent probe

'Every delay, every deflection, puts more vulnerable people at risk'

The B.C. government is facing mounting criticism over its handling of a review into the Community Living BC (CLBC) home-sharing program, with opposition MLAs calling the process “deeply compromised” and demanding an independent inquiry.

Kristina Loewen, MLA for Kelowna Centre and Opposition Critic for Social Development and Poverty Reduction, raised concerns after it was revealed that Dr. Tim Stainton—who is leading the review—helped create the of CLBC and has received research funding from the agency.

“You don’t get accountability by asking the architects of a broken system to investigate their own blueprints,” Loewen said in a Conservative Party media release. “Florence’s death demands a real, arm’s-length investigation, one led by independent experts with no ties to CLBC.”

The review follows a coroner’s inquest into the 2018 death of Florence Girard, a woman with Down syndrome who died of starvation while in government-funded care. Her caregiver was later convicted of failing to provide the necessities of life.

An independent review was ordered by the provincial government on June 2 to be conducted by Tamar Consultancy, led by Dr. Stainton. At the time of Girard’s death, Shane Simpson—now CLBC’s board chair—was the NDP minister responsible for the agency. Simpson has defended the appointment of Stainton despite the controversy.

“This is a slap in the face to families who have been begging for change since 2018,” said Loewen. “They deserve justice, not recycled insiders and closed-door reviews.”

Reann Gasper, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission and Critic for Child Care, Children and Youth with Support Needs, echoed Loewen’s concerns.

“This should be a moment of reckoning—not a bureaucratic box-checking exercise,” Gasper said. “Florence’s story is heartbreaking. It should have triggered a serious overhaul, not another vague, taxpayer-funded review that avoids the hard truths.”

The Conservatives want the NDP government to cancel the current contract and initiate a independent inquiry that addresses the 15 recommendations made by the coroner’s jury.

“Every delay, every deflection, puts more vulnerable people at risk,” added Loewen. “Florence’s life mattered. We must act like it.”