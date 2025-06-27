Kelowna MLA says Interior Health CEO’s exit an 'Overdue step’

'It’s regrettable that it took this long and this much pressure for the minister to do the right thing'

Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew says the resignation of Interior Health (IH) CEO and President Susan Brown is long overdue—and he believes the pressure from local MLAs helped make it happen.

Interior Health announced on June 27 that Brown would be stepping down, as the health authority continues to struggle with reopening the in-patient pediatric unit at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

“It’s regrettable that it took this long and this much pressure for the minister to do the right thing,” Dew said in an interview with Black Press Media.

He and MLAs, Kristian Loewen (Kelowna-Centre), and Macklin McCall (West Kelowna-Peachland) have been critical of how Interior Health has handled the prolonged closure of the pediatric unit. Dew added the messaging in the official announcement shows their efforts made a difference.

“If you read the release, it echoes the things we’ve been saying for a month,” he said. “Including the importance of rebuilding relationships and rebuilding trust.”

A public town hall on health care, led by the three local MLAs, is still set for July 2. Dew said it’s more important than ever for the public to have their say.

“There are still a lot of people that are very frustrated—a lot of people who have good ideas around how the system can be made better. This is now a changed moment for Interior Health.”

Dew is urging residents to attend and share their ideas on how the system can improve. He also reiterated his invitation to Health Minister Josie Osborne to attend.

“She has said she is coming to Kelowna at some point—she hasn’t specified a date and she hasn’t indicated any intention to come to the town hall,” Dew said. “She is certainly still welcome. I still think it would be the right thing for her to do.”