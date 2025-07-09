Kelowna mother's murder sparks call to recognize gender-based violence epidemic

A man who had been convicted of domestic violence has now been charged with the murder of his ex-wife

This article discusses intimate partner violence and may be triggering to some readers. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or abuse contact the Kelowna Women’s Shelter 24/7 support line at 250-763-1040

or text 236-970-0704. For supports, contact the Elizabeth Fry Society at 1(250) 763-4613 or email info@efryokanagan.com. In an emergency, call 911.

In response to a murder that took place in broad daylight in a Kelowna parking lot, an organization that supports survivors of abuse is calling on the government to recognize gender-based violence as a nationwide epidemic.

"Locally, we are seeing rising rates of intimate partner violence (IPV), and the consequences continue to be fatal," said the Elizabeth Fry Society in a statement. The feminist organization provides free support and services for survivors of IPV, sexual assault and abuse.

The organization said that on average, a woman in Canada is killed by a partner with whom she has been intimate, every six days.

"We are calling for urgent and coordinated action," said Elizabeth Fry.

On July 4, just hours after walking out of Kelowna's courthouse with four new guilty findings of assault by strangulation and uttering threats, James Plover was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of his ex-wife, Bailey Plover (née McCourt).

At approximately 12 p.m., Kelowna police responded to reports of a two-person vehicle collision and assault involving a weapon. Following a brief pursuit, officers arrested Plover and two women were taken to hospital. One woman, now identified as McCourt died as a result of her injuries, leaving behind two children. The identity of the second woman has not been made public.

"This devastating event is a stark reminder that gender-based violence is a crisis in our region, and across B.C.," said Elizabeth Fry.

Despite having been found guilty on one count of strangulation and three counts of uttering threats, Plover was not in custody as he awaited his sentencing hearing, scheduled for September 16.

Plover had been arrested in June 2024 and was charged with strangulation and uttering threats. He was subsequently released under a $500 bond, with extensive protective conditions. He was bound by the same "protective conditions" at the time of McCourt's murder.

Elizabeth Fry is now calling on officials to recognize intimate partner and gender-based violence as an epidemic in Canada. It is also calling for increased investment in prevention, survivor safety planning, and support services.

The organization says that every day it sees survivors of abuse experience barriers to safety and peace. Elizabeth Fry points to a lack of safe and affordable housing, lengthy and re-traumatizing court processes, the arrest and release of violent offenders awaiting trial and repeated breaches of court-ordered conditions with few consequences as some of the reasons intimate partner violence has proliferated across the country.

"This violence is preventable - and no more lives should be lost," said Elizabeth Fry.

The Kelowna Women's Shelter has also extended its condolences to all of those impacted by the attack. The shelter wants all people to know that they are not alone.

"Whether you are seeking safety, resources, or someone to talk to, we are here." To contact the Women's Shelter, call 250-763-1040 or text 236-970-0704.