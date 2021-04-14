A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)

Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A Kelowna Mountie has been charged with assault in relation to a violent arrest that was caught on camera last year.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has approved charges against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in connection with the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on May 30, 2020.

Two people caught the altercation on camera. The footage shows Pietrzak punching the suspect at least 10 times.

Shortly after the incident, the Kelowna RCMP launched both statutory and internal investigations, the findings of which were subject to review by an external police agency before being presented to the BCPS for charge assessment. The RCMP maintains that the suspect was uncooperative with police and was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer.

The alleged victim, Tyler Russell, filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak. The Attorney General of Canada, also named in the lawsuit, denied Pietrzak used excessive force in a response to that claim.

Pietrzak remains suspended with pay. According to the RCMP, his duty status is continually assessed and an internal Code of Conduct investigation remains active.

Pietrzak is scheduled for his first appearance in court on May 3.

READ MORE: Attorney General defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie who punched suspect identified, condemned by sister

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

May 3

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Privacy concerns keep COVID-19 cases at University of Victoria off the record
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

Just Posted

Madison soaks up the sunshine with her family at at Langford Lake on April 5. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Langford residents hit the beach

Environment Canada predicting temperatures into the low 20s this weekend

An employee at Sidney’s Thrifty Foods tested positive for COVID-19, the parent company Sobeys posted on its website Wednesday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
COVID-19 case reported at Sidney grocery store

Thrifty Foods employee last worked at the store April 3

A Sooke man died Tuesday afternoon after his car left the roadway in 7500-block of West Coast Road around 1:30 p.m. and hit a tree. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke man dies in Tuesday crash on West Coast Road

The man’s SUV left the roadway and struck a tree

A digital rendering shows what the new fire hall and residential property will look like at 1025 Johnson St.(Courtesy of City of Victoria)
New Victoria fire hall begins to take shape

Construction of the post-seismic hall expected to be complete by early 2023

(Black Press Media file photo)
Privacy concerns keep COVID-19 cases at University of Victoria off the record

Island Health, UVic not sharing specifics after internal notice confirms coronavirus case

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you have a plan in place in the event of a tsunami?

Tsunamis have claimed the lives of more than 250,000 people between 1998… Continue reading

(Amandalina Letterio - Capital News)
Kelowna demonstrators show support for Vancouver Island logging activists

Two Kelowna men stood atop a pedestrian bridge on Harvey Avenue to raise awareness about old-growth forests

City workers from Duncan were busy recently putting up street signs in both Hul’q’umi’num’ and English. (Submitted photo)
Hul’q’umi’num street signs installed in downtown Duncan

Partnership with Cowichan Tribes sees English street names twinned with Indigenous language

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

One of the grand prizes for this year's Hometown Heroes Lottery includes a seaside home at SookePoint, $1.5 million, and an Audi Quattro. (Photo courtesy of Hometown Heroes)
Hometown Heroes Lottery features seaside home in Sooke

A stunning seaside home in Sooke could be yours for the price… Continue reading

Homicide investigators who asked not to be identified put up signs Wednesday, April 14, along the Nanaimo Parkway in the area where a body was found March 31. RCMP are asking for witnesses or dash cam footage as the suspicious death has now been ruled a homicide. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Suspicious death along the highway in Nanaimo now being investigated as a murder

RCMP identify victim as Randell Charles Thomas, repeat call for any information related to the case

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

The monster piece of logging equipment pictured is a bull block. In earlier days, the block would be situated at the height of a spar tree in a position to guide the steel cable in the direction which the operator wanted, to move the log being lifted, eventually to be loaded onto a truck. (Sooke Region Museum)
SOOKE HISTORY: Butler brothers bull block logs in at a record size

Steel spars and grapple loaders eventually replaced bull blocks in logging industry

Most Read