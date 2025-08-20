Kelowna MP Fuhr, Minister Joly bolster Canada-Sweden ties on global issues

'Canada and Sweden share a close relationship, based on common values and mutual interests'

A visit to Sweden by Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Secretary of State and Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr has resulted in an agreement to accelerate efforts to strengthen relations between Canada and the Scandinavian country.

Joly and Fuhr made the announcement together with Ebba Busch, Sweden's Minister for Energy, Business, and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister, and Pål Jonson, Sweden's Minister for Defence.

"Canada and Sweden share a close relationship, with extensive cooperation based on common values and mutual interests," a joint statement said. “As NATO allies, we stand united in defending our freedom, territories, values, and interests.

The statement noted that further the partnership is more critical than ever in the face of global challenges, including Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and the heightened competition in the Arctic.

This includes key policy areas such as the defence industry, particularly in aerospace; digital innovation and artificial intelligence; and nuclear, critical minerals, and clean energy technologies and their supply chains.

"Canada and Sweden are committed to deepening and broadening our bilateral engagement to tackle shared challenges through working toward the establishment of a strategic partnership," the statement added.

Joly and Fuhr are also visiting Helsinki, Finland, to discuss Canada's industrial and economic interests abroad.