Kelowna parent discovers sewing needle in Halloween candy

RCMP are investigating

A sewing needle was found in a child’s piece of Halloween candy in Kelowna.

A concerned parent contacted the RCMP after finding the needle.

According to RCMP, it appears the needle had been inserted into a small chewing candy and distributed to a child when they were trick-or-treating.

“Thankfully the discovery was made when the parent was inspecting the candies and the child was not hurt”, said Sgt.Judith Bertrand.

The family had been out trick-or-treating in the area of Kneller Road and Hein Road on Oct. 31.

“This is the only incident reported to police,” said Bertrand. “But, please remind your children not to eat treats until an adult has looked them over”.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.