Kelowna man known to victims apprehended following violent assault on 2 women

Access to parking lot is currently unavailable while RCMP investigate

There were reports of two people being injured in the parking lot of Mill Creek Crossing at the intersection Spall Road and Enterprise Way on Friday, July 4, 2025.

UPDATE: 6:50 p.m.

A man who was apprehended on Glenmore Road, following a brief police chase, is known to the two women who were assaulted with a weapon in the parking lot of Mill Creek Crossing on Friday, July 4.

According to Cpl. Allison Konsmo, police responded to a motor vehicle incident, followed by a report of an assault in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way at about 1 p.m.

Emergency crews discovered two women on scene who had been assaulted, with one victim being taken to hospital in critical condition and a second in serious condition, explained paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites

The suspect was apprehended by police just before 2 p.m. at Glenmore and Shanks Roads and is currently in custody.

“As the individual involved is known to the victims and no longer poses a threat, there is no ongoing risk to public safety,” said Cpl. Konsmo.

RCMP shut down Glenmore in both directions between Shanks and Janet Road in Lake Country, for over an hour following the arrest of the suspect. A damaged black SUV could be seen at the intersection where the suspect was taken into custody.

Mill Creek Crossing remained taped off by police for several hours following the assault, as officers investigated.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to extend sincere gratitude to members of the public who provided assistance to the victims and valuable information that helped identify the suspect, allowing police to bring this incident to a swift resolution,” said Cpl. Konsmo.

Anyone who may have witnessed or captured the incident and has not yet spoken with investigators is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-38322.

UPDATE: 3:07 p.m.

Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites confirmed to Black Press that two people were taken to hospital following the hit-and-run assault in the Mill Creek Crossing parking lot.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients. One patient was transported to hospital in critical condition. The other patient was transported to hospital in serious condition,” said Twaites.

Three ambulances with primary care paramedics, an ambulance with advanced care paramedics, and advanced care paramedic response unit and a paramedic supervisor responded to the scene responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

RCMP are investigating a damaged black SVU at the corner of Shanks and Glenmore Road.

Southbound traffic is no longer blocked by police and northbound traffic is being directed to turn right on Shanks.

UPDATE: 2:22 p.m.

RCMP are confirming that the suspect involved in the hit and run and assault that took place in the Mill Creek Crossing parking lot was arrested along Glenmore Road, Friday afternoon.

Police have closed down Glenmore Road in both directions between Shanks Road and Janet Road in Lake Country.

Officers are now conducting a portion of their investigation and have closed the road to all traffic.

Motorists are advised to look for an alternate route and avoid this area until further notice.

Highway 97 northbound between Kelowna and Lake Country is highly congested due to the incident on Glenmore.

UPDATE: 2:05 p.m.

One person has been arrested following what police are calling a hit-and-run assault in the parking lot of Mill Creek Crossing at Spall Road and Enterprise Way, Friday afternoon.

Two pedestrians were allegedly struck by a vehicle in the parking lot at about 1 p.m.

While officers blocked off the lot with police tape, witnesses in the area reported seeing an SUV travelling at a high rate of speed on Glenmore Road headed towards Lake Country, around 1:30 p.m., with about 10 RCMP vehicles in pursuit.

There are reports of a spike belt being deployed in the area of Glenmore and Janet Court, blocking the road.

Traffic is backed up in both directions along Glenmore.



RCMP on scene of Mill Creek Crossing are investigating a white SUV with both doors on the driver’s side bent backwards.

A reporter is headed to the scene.

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for more details.

A Kelowna strip mall and parking lot is behind yellow police tape as RCMP investigate an incident that left one vehicle damaged and possibly sent two people to hospital.

Police, the fire department were called to Mill Creek Crossing at the intersection Spall Road and Enterprise Way around 12:45 p.m. Friday (July 4), for a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle.

RCMP have confirmed to Black Press Media that one person has been arrested.

"There is no danger to public safety, this is an unfolding police incident and no further details can be released at this time," RCMP said in a statement.

