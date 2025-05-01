Kelowna Pastor, Harvest Church face 2 lawsuits alleging grooming, sexual assault

Art Lucier, Kelowna Harvest Church deny the allegations of grooming and sexual abuser

Warning: this article discusses allegations of religious and sexual abuse of minors and may be upsetting to some readers. For support, call or text VictimLinkBC at 1-800-563-0808.

A pair of lawsuits were filed in the Supreme Court of B.C. on April 29, against Arthur Charles Lucier, Kelowna Harvest Fellowship and Kelowna Harvest Ministries International with allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct.

The legal action comes weeks after Lucier, who at the time of publication is listed as an "apostolic overseer" with Harvest Ministries, told his congregation on March 30, that he would be stepping down from his role at the Kelowna Harvest Church as the "enemy" was bringing up past sins.

The plaintiffs, Ayla Thompson and Jasmine Hall allege that Lucier used his role and position as Minister at the Kitimat Harvest Ministries, now known as the Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, to groom and commit sexual assault, when they were vulnerable youths between 2001 and 2015, and 2001-2009, respectively.

The plaintiffs were 14 and 11 years old and in foster care when they first met Lucier and joined his church.

The suit states that both plaintiffs looked to Lucier as a mentor, a parental figure and someone who they could confide in and trust.

Lucier allegedly began the relationship as a mentor to the youth and would host one-on-one counselling sessions at his house. Over time, Lucier allegedly groomed the teens by encouraging them to sit on his lap, purchasing gifts, and giving massages and hugs.

The suit alleges that Lucier "erod[ed] the plaintiff’s physical boundaries through touch and physical closeness."

Collectively, Lucier allegedly kissed, rubbed his erect penis on and touched the groin, breasts and vagina of the teens.

Further, the suit alleges that Harvest Fellowship and Ministries International were complicit in a culture that enabled Lucier to groom and sexually abuse vulnerable youth as it ought to have known "Lucier's pattern of predatory behaviour against adolescents."

The lawsuits are not the first time Lucier has been publicly accused of abusing others in his role as a religious leader. In 2024, an open letter signed by 24 named survivors, six people who chose to remain anonymous, and numerous supporters, was delivered to the Oversight Committee at Harvest Ministries International.

A statement released by the Oversight Committee confirms it is engaging in an investigation into emailed allegations against Lucier and will be reporting the findings to the Harvest Ministries International directors soon.

Lucier and Kelowna Harvest Church and Harvest Ministries International have also acknowledged the lawsuits and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

"Art Lucier, Kelowna Harvest Church and Harvest Ministries International acknowledge that we are in the process of being served with a civil legal lawsuit that accuses Art Lucier and Harvest Ministries International of alleged sexual assault, and coverups which supposedly took place over 20 years ago. We wish to make it very clear that we categorically deny these slanderous accusations. These allegations are completely and totally false," reads the statement posted to the Kelowna Harvest Church website.

Additionally, Lucier and the board of directors for Harvest Ministries International state that they "will vigorously pursue all legal remedies available, including suing for slander and libel."

The plaintiffs are seeking relief for general and punitive damages, lost earnings, and future care costs, including healthcare services. Both survivors experience anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, lack of trust and further mental health issues now as adults due to the alleged abuse.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and no response to the claims have been filed at the time of publication.