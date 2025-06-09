Kelowna pediatricians speak out on unit closure, misinformation

Paediatricians in Kelowna speak out on ward closure and ongoing concerns

After two weeks of pediatric ward closures and numerous hospital transfers of sick children, Kelowna-based pediatricians are speaking out to share their frustrations with Interior Health (IH) in a letter shared by the advocacy group, Doctors of B.C.

On May 26, the pediatric ward at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) closed for what is expected to be a period of six weeks.

As a result of the closure, all children who present to Kelowna's Emergency Department and require hospital admission for continued care must be transferred to another hospital.

Over a period of 11 days since the closure, seven children were transferred from KGH to another hospital, said Susan Brown, the president and CEO of IH, in an interview with Black Press on June 5.

In the weeks since the closure, emergency room physicians, nurses and obstetricians from KGH have spoken out in support of Kelowna's pediatricians who have chosen to step away from the hospital.

In speaking out, KGH staff have also raised the alarm about strains in other areas of the hospital. The staff have pointed to systemic issues regarding unsafe patient-to-physician staffing ratios and limited resources as some of the reasons that contributed to the resignation of Kelowna's pediatricians, and the current crisis.

IH, however, has maintained that recruitment, a nationwide shortage of pediatricians, and a rapidly growing population are the primary issues that prompted the pediatric unit closure.

Now, Kelowna's pediatricians are speaking out to "correct misinformation" that has been spread about the pediatric care crisis.

"We are devastated by the unprecedented closure of the pediatric service at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), but have been sounding the alarm about this impending crisis for years," said an open letter penned by Doctors Vanessa Bedard, Brianna Broussard, Kim Burrows, Candace Creighton, Dan Dobroskay, Mark Duncan, Rikash Jokhan, Alysha Mackenzie-Feder, Neelesh Ranchod, Sarah Riedlinger, Kate Runkle, Arend Strikwerda, and Shannon Wires.

"We foresaw this shutdown and tried to prevent it. Now we need action and change."

The letter states that seven pediatricians resigned from KGH in 2023, largely due to a lack of resources and unmanageable caseloads. Many of the pediatricians who resigned still live in Kelowna but choose to work at other hospitals and clinics.

"The truth is that KGH struggles to attract and retain pediatricians because the pediatric program has been so severely and chronically under-resourced," said the 13 pediatricians.

The letter alleges that at the time of the mass resignation in 2023, the IH administration was told that many of their decisions were impacted by the longstanding lack of resources and difficult work environment.

Brown said that the health region is aware of the pediatricians' concerns regarding a lack of resources.

"In 2023, we did bring in an external consultant to work with the group, and all the recommendations that came from that dialogue have been implemented," said Brown when asked specifically about addressing issues of retention of staff and the longstanding concerns.

The Kelowna-based pediatricians contend that within the hospital, the work environment remained unchanged and unmanageable since the mass resignation in 2023.

"For many years, pediatricians have pleaded with the leadership at KGH and IH to address the severe shortage of pediatric resources," reads the letter from the doctors.

The pediatricians say that the lack of resources and unsafe patient-to-physician ratios are an ongoing barrier to recruiting and retaining staff at KGH.

"Kelowna needs a new model of care, including pediatric intensive care, neonatal care, pediatric subspecialty, and surgical services. We do not have adequate equipment, processes, or the expert staff that are required for high-quality, team-based care."

At present, there are only four pediatricians and one newborn specialist working at KGH, when, at baseline, there should be 12, said the letter.

The neonatal intensive care unit remains open, and the current team is working 24 hours to ensure sick newborn babies in Kelowna continue to receive care.

Maternity and gynecological care at KGH is also experiencing a crisis due to a lack of staff and resources, said the Kelowna General Hospital Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in a public statement.

The letter from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology states that in addition to a pediatric care crisis, KGH is also facing a critical shortage of primary care providers who are able to perform low-risk deliveries. This has sparked a "collapse of primary maternity care coverage," that the department said had been simmering for more than a year.

The team of nine obstetricians are expected to support an additional 20-40 births per month until the Central Okanagan Maternity Clinic is able to resume delivery services. In total, there are approximately 1,800 deliveries completed at KGH each year, which is about 150 per month. In a statement, IH said the health region is actively working to recruit more family doctors, nurse practitioners and other health care professionals to strengthen primary care in the Central Okanagan.

Brown said that a pediatric care plan has been submitted to the Ministry of Health to improve resources and supports at KGH, which includes the hiring of child-specific pharmacists and neonatologists. She also said that three new pediatricians have been hired, with one expected to begin work at KGH in July. Also, a temporary position has been created in the emergency department to care for the children who require care and transfers while the unit is closed.