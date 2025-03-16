Kelowna Pipe Band leading B.C. pipers, drummers to Netherlands

The trip is to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day on May 5

The Kelowna Pipe Band Society is leading a group of pipers and drummers from the Interior and Vancouver Island to Holland for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.

Led by Pipe Major Chad Goodman, Band Manager/Tenor Drummer Miriam Campbell, and Treasurer Carrie Whittla, an estimated 80 pipers and drummers will be in the Netherlands from Apr. 24 to May 9 to pay tribute to the Canadian Armed Forces and play at various historical sites.

Band members from Kelowna, Kamloops, Kimberley, Kalamalka, Trail, Grand Forks, Prince George, Quesnel, Mount Arrowsmith and Victoria will be travelling together.

Pipe Sergeant Leila Cooper of the Kimberley Pipe Band spoke about the personal aspect of the anniversary.

"My father served in WWll and my father-in-law was captured at Caen and held in a POW camp in Germany, so this trip is very close to my heart," Cooper said. "I’m both excited and honoured to be participating in these significant ceremonies and celebrations. Myself and some of my band mates will be loaded down with Canadian Maple leaf pins to give away. I’m sure this incredible journey will be full of emotion for all of us.”

The first performance will be on Apr. 28 at Vimy Ridge. Other events include a performance on May 2 at Groesbeek Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery, a Remembrance of the Dead ceremony on May 4, and Liberation Day parades on May 5.

“The Kelowna Pipe Band, along with our friends from other pipe bands in British Columbia, are very excited to share our passion and culture with the Dutch people," said Pipe Major Goodman. "We are so honoured to be able to celebrate the sacrifice of so many in order to achieve the freedom of the Netherlands.”

The trip was originally set to take place in 2020 for the 75th anniversary, however, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.