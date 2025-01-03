 Skip to content
Kelowna RCMP, international agencies charge man with child exploitation

Waldrum is set to appear in court on Jan. 3
Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street (Photo by Steven Lin)

Warning: Content in this story could be triggering for some readers. 

After an investigation by the Kelowna RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) unit which involved international partners, a man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences related to child exploitation material. 

Patrick Michael Waldrum, 46, has been charged with possession of child pornography and luring a child (Child luring charges require evidence that the offender communicated via telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for the purposes of facilitating the commission of an offence under section 163.1 of the Criminal Code.)

He was arrested on warrants in Brooks, Alta. on Dec. 19 and has remained in custody since.

Crimestoppers had asked for the public's assistance in finding Waldrum on Nov. 4, 2024.

“In order to combat this borderless online crime, collaborating with several of our international law enforcement partners was key to the success of this investigation,” said Sgt. Tim Russell of the Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit. “The online sexual exploitation of children continues to be an emerging concern in our society and the Kelowna RCMP continues to adapt its investigative strategies to ensure public safety and that offenders are held accountable.”

According to RCMP, Waldrum's offences spread over "several" countries. 

Waldrum is set to appear in a Kelowna courtroom on Friday, Jan. 3.

 

Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
