Kelowna RCMP looking for Corpus stolen from Catholic cemetery

The Corpus has religious and cultural significance and was taken off a crucifix

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a ‘Corpus’ that was taken from St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Police say the ‘Corpus’ has religious and cultural significance and was taken off a crucifix located in the cemetery in the 2800 block of Sexsmith Road sometime between Jan. 10-15.

It is described as:

Body of Christ on the cross;

Approximately four feet tall by three feet wide;

One of the feet on the Corpus is broken;

The Corpus is believed to be made out of clay.

Anyone with information about the stolen Corpus is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2025-4222.