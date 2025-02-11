Kelowna RCMP looking for Corpus stolen from Catholic cemetery

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a ‘Corpus’ that was taken from St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Police say the ‘Corpus’ has religious and cultural significance and was taken off a crucifix located in the cemetery in the 2800 block of Sexsmith Road sometime between Jan. 10-15.
It is described as:
- Body of Christ on the cross;
- Approximately four feet tall by three feet wide;
- One of the feet on the Corpus is broken;
- The Corpus is believed to be made out of clay.
Anyone with information about the stolen Corpus is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2025-4222.