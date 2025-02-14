 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Kelowna Mountie not responsible for injuries: Police watchdog

The RCMP officer followed but did not pursue a man who was later hit by a semi-truck
Jacqueline Gelineau
Jacqueline Gelineau
harvey-1211-2
A man was hit by a person driving a semi truck on Dec. 11, 2024.Gary Barnes/Capital News

An investigation into a Kelowna RCMP officer's role in a highway collision involving a cyclist found that the police did not commit an offence. 

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC began the investigation on Dec. 11, 2024, on the day a man was hit by a person driving a semi-truck on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue. 

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Dec.11, an RCMP officer in a marked police vehicle saw a man riding a bicycle near the intersection of Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue.

The IIO reports that the man cycled away from the police vehicle. The officer followed but "did not pursue or attempt to stop the man," states the IIO.

A short time later, the man was involved in a collision with a man driving semi-truck on Harvey Avenue, near Pandosy Street. The man was severely injured in the collision and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Chief Civilian Director with the IIO reviewed all available evidence, including witness statements, video footage and GPS data, and determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed an offence.

The IIO investigation is now concluded. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jacqueline Gelineau

About the Author: Jacqueline Gelineau

Read more

More News

North Island freediving guru featured in Victoria film festival documentary
North Island freediving guru featured in Victoria film festival documentary
Cowichan bus strike leaves many stranded
Cowichan bus strike leaves many stranded
B.C. links earthquakes in the northeast to fracking, oversight tightened
B.C. links earthquakes in the northeast to fracking, oversight tightened