Kelowna Mountie not responsible for injuries: Police watchdog

The RCMP officer followed but did not pursue a man who was later hit by a semi-truck

An investigation into a Kelowna RCMP officer's role in a highway collision involving a cyclist found that the police did not commit an offence.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC began the investigation on Dec. 11, 2024, on the day a man was hit by a person driving a semi-truck on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Dec.11, an RCMP officer in a marked police vehicle saw a man riding a bicycle near the intersection of Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue.

The IIO reports that the man cycled away from the police vehicle. The officer followed but "did not pursue or attempt to stop the man," states the IIO.

A short time later, the man was involved in a collision with a man driving semi-truck on Harvey Avenue, near Pandosy Street. The man was severely injured in the collision and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Chief Civilian Director with the IIO reviewed all available evidence, including witness statements, video footage and GPS data, and determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed an offence.

The IIO investigation is now concluded.