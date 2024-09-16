 Skip to content
Kelowna RCMP patrolling Knox Mountain after reports of 'creepy guy'

The suspicious man has not yet been located
Brittany Webster
Knox Mountain Park lookout. (Black Press file photo)

Posts have been circulating on social media sites like Facebook and Reddit to warn Kelowna hikers about a 'creepy guy dressed all in black' watching people at Knox Mountain and Paul's Tomb. 

Joseph Schmid posted to Facebook on Sept. 9 to report the man on a pathway by Paul's Tomb. Schmid wrote, "He tried to sneak up behind me and grab my phone in my pocket."

A more recent post on Reddit warned about the "crypt creeper of Knox Mountain". This post alleges a group of about three people were followed by a man dressed in black and carrying a rope. 

Kelowna RCMP confirmed they have received a number of reports with similar details of a man acting suspiciously on Knox Mountain. 

Cpl. Michael Gauthier said members of the Community Safety Unit have conducted patrols by foot, golf cart and boat, but have not located the individual. Patrols are expected to continue over the coming weeks. 

The suspected man has not committed any criminal offence, RCMP said. 

Anyone who comes across this man or any other suspicious activity should report it immediately. 

