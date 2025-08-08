Kelowna RCMP respond to airport altercation

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 6

After a flight landed in Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 6, two people had their fight response kick in.

Around 5:35 p.m. Kelowna RCMP were called to the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) for a report of an altercation between two passengers on a flight that had landed and came from Edmonton.

"The incident quickly de-escalated once the individuals were separated," Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Allison Konsmo said.

Both individuals were escorted off the plane without incident. No injuries were reported.