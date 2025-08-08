 Skip to content
Kelowna RCMP respond to airport altercation

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 6
Jordy Cunningham
web1_221229-kcn-another-ylw-update-ylwsized_1
Kelowna International Airport sign. (Black Press file photo)

After a flight landed in Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 6, two people had their fight response kick in. 

Around 5:35 p.m. Kelowna RCMP were called to the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) for a report of an altercation between two passengers on a flight that had landed and came from Edmonton. 

"The incident quickly de-escalated once the individuals were separated," Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Allison Konsmo said. 

Both individuals were escorted off the plane without incident. No injuries were reported. 

Vancouver Island First Nation wins long court case over land and fishery rights on Fraser River
B.C.'s unemployment rate up as job losses exceed national average
Previous winners for Hope's Chainsaw Carving event excited for 2025 competition
