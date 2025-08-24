Kelowna restaurant hosts auction to support survivor of fatal July 4 attack

Carrie Wiebe has been out of work since the attack that killed her friend and co-worker Bailey McCourt

Rusty's Sports Lounge in Kelowna has stepped forward to support Carrie Wiebe, the woman injured in a parking lot attack that claimed the life of Wiebe's friend and co-worker Bailey McCourt.

Wiebe and McCourt were attacked outside of their workplace on July 4 at Mill Creek Crossing. McCourt 's ex-husband James Plover is facing second-degree murder charges.

A silent auction is on at the restaurant today, Aug. 24, with funds raised going to support Wiebe in her physical and mental recovery.

Rutsy's Operations Director Rae Doyle said the auction has about 30 items up for bid, including art, gift certificates, and a hand-made blanket in McCourt's favourite colours.

"As a mom, as a woman, just as a human being, I still can't believe it's happening," Doyle said about acts of domestic violence. Knowing Wiebe, the operations director reached out after the incident to ask how she could help. The silent auction was planned and "it was Carrie who said to me she'd like half to go to Bailey's trust fund." The trust is to support Bailey's daughters.

The fundraiser was put together in about two weeks. Doyle said she was amazed by the community support, adding that some people went door-to-door asking downtown businesses if they would donate auction items.

"This is crazy," Wiebe said about the fundraiser. "The community has been so great."

Wiebe has been off work since the attack and doesn't expect to go back anytime soon. The funds raised will help supplement a lack of income and pay for health and dental expenses to recover from the physical harm.

"The process is really slow... The counselling was just approved and then I need referrals and that takes forever," Wiebe stated. "The income part takes longer. So, it's been almost two months now and I still don't have any income."

Wiebe has had to pay out-of-pocket for dental care after the attack caused damage to her teeth. "My teeth just float. I've had root canals and everything since... My teeth are one of the worst pains right now."

The auction is on until 4 p.m.