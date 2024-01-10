Kelowna Rockets come to rival’s rescue after bus slides off B.C. highway

Seattle Thunderbirds hockey team’s bus slipped off the highway Tuesday night; no one was injured

The Kelowna Rockets welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds to town on Wednesday night after coming to their rescue.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 9), as the Thunderbirds were on their way to Kelowna, their team bus slid off the highway and into a ditch. Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

To help out, the Rockets sent their team bus to pick the Seattle team up and finish their trip to Kelowna.

The Rockets have dispatched their bus to go get the T-Birds.



See you soon, @SeattleTbirds

The Rockets go into Wednesday night winners of 11 of their last 16 games and sit sixth in the WHL’s Western Conference with a record of 18-17-2-0. Since Nov. 21, they are also 6-0 at Prospera Place.

They welcome a Seattle team to town who’s been struggling this season. The Thunderbirds sit at 12-20-2-0, including eight straight losses, and 11th in the West.

Wednesday night’s puck drop at Prospera Place is set for 7:05 p.m.

