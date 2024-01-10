 Skip to content
Kelowna Rockets come to rival’s rescue after bus slides off B.C. highway

Seattle Thunderbirds hockey team’s bus slipped off the highway Tuesday night; no one was injured
Jordy Cunningham
The Kelowna Rockets welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds to Prospera Place on Wednesday night (Jan. 10) after saving them from a bus crash the night before. (@Kelowna_Rockets/X)

The Kelowna Rockets welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds to town on Wednesday night after coming to their rescue.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 9), as the Thunderbirds were on their way to Kelowna, their team bus slid off the highway and into a ditch. Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

To help out, the Rockets sent their team bus to pick the Seattle team up and finish their trip to Kelowna.

The Rockets go into Wednesday night winners of 11 of their last 16 games and sit sixth in the WHL’s Western Conference with a record of 18-17-2-0. Since Nov. 21, they are also 6-0 at Prospera Place.

They welcome a Seattle team to town who’s been struggling this season. The Thunderbirds sit at 12-20-2-0, including eight straight losses, and 11th in the West.

Wednesday night’s puck drop at Prospera Place is set for 7:05 p.m.

