Kelowna steps up to help Haitian kids get to school

'The event was a success before it even started'

Louise Elliott, Haiti in My Heart Chair, and Lace Up for Haiti Race Director Leigh Ann Sullivan on Louise’s 55km run.

1 / 1 Louise Elliott, Haiti in My Heart Chair, and Lace Up for Haiti Race Director Leigh Ann Sullivan on Louise’s 55km run. Advertisement

Kelowna’s Strathcona Beach Park was full of energy recently, as nearly 100 walkers and runners turned out for the inaugural Lace Up for Haiti 5K Walk/Run.

The June 22 event raised $22,725, about 70 per cent of its $33,000 goal, to help send 55 Haitian children to school.

The fundraiser was organized by Haiti in My Heart, a Kelowna-based charity that supports Institute Mixte Remax, a school in Haiti that provides education, hot meals, uniforms, and supplies to 330 students.

Louise Elliott, the charity’s founder and chair, marked her upcoming 55th birthday by running 55 kilometres—one for every Haitian child needing a sponsor.

“The event was a success before it even started,” Elliott said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. The generosity of this community made it all possible. I’m so proud and grateful for what we accomplished together.”

Along with Elliott, participants completed the 5K route, logging a combined 550 kilometres, roughly the distance between Kelowna and Edmonton.

Plans are in the works to make Lace Up for Haiti an annual tradition.

Donations are still being accepted through the Haiti in My Heart website.