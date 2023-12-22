Kelowna teacher works with Tent City resident to de-stigmatize homelessness

Students at Glenmore Elementary School spoke with a Tent City resident about homelessness in Kelowna

Two women from different backgrounds have teamed up with a common goal of breaking down the negative stigmas surrounding people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Kelowna.

Erica Stewart has been living at Kelowna’s city-maintained encampment, colloquially called ‘Tent City’, for the past 1.5 years. Despite the fact that she lives in a tent at the busy encampment and often does not know where her next meal will come from, Stewart is a fierce advocate for the unhoused community in Kelowna.

In August, she had been volunteering at a Kelowna Community Fridge event when she met fellow volunteer Erika Vanoyen, a teacher at Glenmore Elementary. Initially, the two bonded over their shared names, but quickly became friends.

Recently, Stewart visited Glenmore Elementary School to present to students in Grades 4-6 about her experience with homelessness.

Vanoyen explained that as homelessness is visible in Kelowna, it naturally comes up in conversation with her class on a regular basis, and she wanted to provide the students with an opportunity to learn from someone with lived experience.

“It went even better than I had expected,” said Vanoyen.

She said that children are naturally kind and curious and was brimming with pride when she said that all of the students approached the opportunity to learn without judgment.

In front of a room full of 150 students at Glenmore Elementary, Stewart talked about what life is like at Tent City and answered questions from the students. She said that she was pretty nervous ahead of time, but once she started talking, her fears subsided.

Stewart said that she could feel that the student’s questions came from a place of genuine curiosity

She laughed while talking about some of the questions, which included: Does Santa visit Tent City? (He does if you’re on the nice list) Do you like chicken? (Yes) And Do you like to play tag with your friends? (Sometimes)

When asked more challenging questions like: Why do you live at Tent City? Where do you go to the bathroom? How do you shower? Where do you get food? And, Do you get cold? She answered to the best of her ability with honesty at a level that was appropriate for the students.

Stewart noted that she made sure to tell the students that Tent City is not a safe place to visit without an adult.

She said that one question in particular was asked a few times, in several ways. The students wanted to know how they could help the people in their community who living without shelter.

She explained that people living in Tent City are always in need of warm jackets, socks, shoes, and blankets. Steward added that sometimes people’s spirit needs a bit of warming too and even small gestures of kindness mean a lot since many of her neighbours do not have family to spend the holidays with.

Vanoyen said that after listening to Stewart’s talk on homelessness, her students asked to create handmade cards for Tent City residents. She has already delivered a batch of cards and some donated clothing to the encampment.

While at Tent City to interview Stewart, multiple people brought out their handmade cards to show Black Press Media.

Stewart said that there were many tears shed when the cards were being handed out.

She said that her neighbours were touched that the students took the time to make a card for them.

“These are humans with needs,” Vanoyen said.

She is determined to lead by example and said that by exposing students to people from diverse backgrounds, providing education, and a safe space to be curious, she hopes to foster a culture of compassion. She explained that the stigma surrounding homelessness prevents people from getting the help that they need. With Stewart, she plans to continue educating people to de-stigmatize unsheltered homelessness.

Vanoyen added that many of her students have already engaged their parents in insightful conversations about homelessness in Kelowna.

Moving forward, her students have told her that they want to continue to help and give back to their community.

She will be bringing donations of baked goods, warm clothing, and another batch of cards from her class down to Tent City after school is dismissed for Christmas vacation.

