Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. (Black Press file photos)

Kelowna, Victoria mayors call on B.C. to create housing pilot for homeless with complex needs

The co-chairs of the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus want to work with the B.C. government to develop a five-site pilot project

The cities of Kelowna and Victoria are both facing the same two crises – homelessness and opioid addiction.

In an attempt to strengthen supports for mental health and substance use, mayors from both cities met with attorney general and housing minister David Eby and mental health minister Sheila Malcolmson this week.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps co-chair the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus and hope for a plan to accelerate the province’s response to addressing mental health, substance use and homelessness.

“We are seeing historic investments from the province to build more affordable housing, which is serving the needs of many people in our communities. Yet … people with complex needs are falling through the cracks and aren’t being served by the supportive housing models and programs currently available,” said Helps.

READ MORE: B.C. mayors call on all parties to commit to ‘new fiscal relationship’ with province

In an effort to strengthen supportive housing models in the community, the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus wants to work with Eby, Malcolmson and the provincial government to develop a five-site pilot project for 40- to 50-unit complex care housing facilities within a year: on the Island, in the North, the Interior and two in the Lower Mainland.

Both Basran and Helps expressed concern over the challenges in their communities and the lack of solutions, stating the most vulnerable residents are at risk without proper health supports to meet their needs.

“Our residents and business owners are frustrated. And economic recovery from the pandemic will be compromised without action now. It’s time to try new approaches,” said Basran.

READ MORE: Province grants $50,000 to Greater Victoria mental health, addiction treatment providers

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

homeless housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Duncan man found not criminally responsible in slaying of younger brother
Next story
Chemainus River flooding caused havoc a year ago

Just Posted

The Very Good Butchers, a vegan butcher shop, is opening a new flagship location in downtown Victoria. (Courtesy of the Very Good Butchers)
Vegan butcher shop to open new flagship store in downtown Victoria

The Very Good Butcher Shop appeared in Dragons’ Den in 2018

A gas pump at a filling station in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graham Hughes)
Greater Victoria motorists pay more at the pumps than other Canadians

Of 18 major Canadian cities, Vancouver, Victoria residents paid the most for gas in December

Everett’s Matt Fonteyne controls the puck with Victoria’s Matthew Phillips giving chase at Angels of The Winds Arena Sunday night on January 7, 2018. championship. Silvertips won 9-4. (Kevin Clark / The Daily Herald)
With Royals hockey on hold, here’s a peek at some former Victoria stars

The 2020-21 Western Hockey League season still sits in COVID-19 limbo

Finn Coogan, 23, was found dead on May 4, 2019, at the apartment he shared with his brother after RCMP were called for a report of a fight. (Facebook/In Loving Memory of Finn Coogan)
Duncan man found not criminally responsible in slaying of younger brother

Expert witnesses said Daniel Coogan was suffering from psychotic episode during attack

Victoria police arrested a man in connection with a series of break and enters Jan. 29, but police believe more suspects remain at large. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Police catch suspect, but Victoria break and enters continue

Additional suspects are believed to be at large

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

RCMP chalked up two arrests just minutes after setting bait bike traps in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Bait bike stolen seven minutes after being left unattended in Nanaimo

Two suspects nabbed after Nanaimo RCMP set bait bike traps earlier this month

Severe flooding was captured in this drone photo by Shawn Wagar. (File photo by Shawn Wagar)
Chemainus River flooding caused havoc a year ago

Water engulfs communities in the early morning hours of Feb. 1

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

Most Read