Kelowna West residents will go to the polls in a byelection to elect a new MLA Feb. 14.—Image: Elections BC

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

The wait is over for voters in Kelowna West.

Premier John Horgan has finally called a byelection for the riding vacated by former premier and Liberal leader Christy Clark when she quit politics last August. The vote will be held Feb. 14—Valentine’s Day.

Horgan, who had until Feb. 4 to call the byelection, has said he wants an MLA for the riding in place to debate the provincial budget, which will be handed down in the third week of February.

The byelection will see the riding’s former Liberal MLA Ben Stewart run against former the NDP candidate Shelley Cook, who finished second to Clark in last May’s provincial election, as well as Robert Stupka of the B.C. Green Party and Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo.

For information on voting and registering to vote, call Elections BC at 1 800 661-8683 or visit: www.elections.bc.ca

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dozens rally outside Premier’s office for sick Sooke boy
Next story
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Just Posted

Victoria airport nearing billion-dollar mark in economic impact

Airport has nearly doubled its passengers and its impact on the economy since 2005

Surfing social media costs driver $500

VicPD nabs driver on the phone at red light

Pellets shot at window of B.C. Transit bus

Bus was travelling near Craigflower and Admirals roads Wednesday morning when window was hit

No fast-track for Oak Bay United development

Committee suggested best way to save money is to show design and listen to community

Maritime Museum of B.C. brings sinking ship back to life in Victoria

Interactive exhibit traces the ill-fated journey of SS Princess Sophia

Victoria’s Our Place in desperate need of clothing donations

Downtown service provider feeling pinch from less frequent community clothing drives

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

All the colours of the rainbow, in a cloud

Rare phenomenon spotted at Mount Washington

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

B.C. husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

Couple presented with Vital Link Awards for quick use of CPR

154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Most Read