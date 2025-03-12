Kelowna's former Liberal MP says Carney 'uniquely qualified' to be PM

Former Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr says Canada is in good hands with Carney

Stephen Fuhr, a former fighter pilot, Member of Parliament, and now entrepreneur from Kelowna, said that Mark Carney is well suited to take over leadership of his former party as Canada's next Prime Minister.

"He has the fiscal background and the chops to take on the Americans," said Fuhr about Carney's abilities to manage Canada's economy through the ongoing trade war.

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation in January, the Liberal Party elected Carney as Canada's next Prime Minister and leader of the Liberals. Carney will be sworn into office in the coming days and will then act as Canada's Prime Minister until the next federal election, which is expected to be held later this year.

"He has exactly the type of skills we need to fight a trade war... Canadians are in a better position now," said Fuhr.

The former MP represented the Kelowna-Lake Country riding in Canada's House of Commons under Justin Trudeau from 2015-2019.

The region's current MP, Tracy Gray, was elected to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in 2019 and again in 2021.

She has critiqued comments made by Carney about the toxic drug crisis and the carbon tax, which the Prime Minister-designate since has announced will be repealed and replaced by a system of "incentives for greener choices."

Fuhr said that it is "refreshing" to have a leader who is a critically acclaimed economist and who has already proven his ability to navigate a recession, making specific reference to Carney's role in protecting the country during the global financial crisis of 2008, when the Prime Minister-designate was the governor of the Bank of Canada under the Conservatives.

"I think that the new leader is uniquely qualified to deal with our biggest threat right now; the tariffs and trade war with America."