Kelowna’s KF Aerospace, partner land $11B federal government contract

The contract was awarded to SkyAlyne, a partnership with Montreal aviation company CAE

A partnership between Kelowna’s KF Aerospace and Montreal-based aviation firm CAE has landed an $11.2 billion aircrew training contract.

The Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program was awarded to SkyAlyne to train members of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) over the next 25 years.

CAE and KF Aerospace formed SkyAlyne to provide a made-in-Canada solution for the FAcT Program, according to a SkyAlyne media release.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted by Canada to lead the FAcT Program, a role that speaks volumes about our team’s relentless effort and expertise,” said France Hébert, vice president of defence and security at CAE.

SkyAlyne, in collaboration with the RCAF, will design, develop, and deliver a training and support system, including live flying, simulation, and ground school training.

The awarding of the contract coincides with the RCAF’s 100th anniversary.

“Our focus is beyond meeting today’s standards but shaping the future of aircrew readiness, creating new jobs and opportunities in communities across Canada,” said Tracy Medve president and CEO of KF Aerospace.

