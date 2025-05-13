Kelowna's newly elected MP 'deeply honoured' by cabinet appointment

Stephen Fuhr was appointed as Secretary of State - Defence Procurement

The recently elected member of parliament in Kelowna has been appointed as Secretary of State - Defence Procurement by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Stephen Fuhr took to social media to express his gratitude.

"This opportunity reflects not only a commitment to our national security, but also the incredible trust the community of Kelowna has placed in me to help lead Canada’s defence interests into the future," Fuhr said. "I am truly humbled by the confidence and support you've shown. Your belief in my leadership continues to motivate me every day to work harder, think boldly, and serve with integrity."

Carney and the new cabinet were sworn in on May 13. Fuhr is one of 10 MPs assigned as secretary of state. A further 28 MPs were named to cabinet positions.