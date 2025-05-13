 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Kelowna's newly elected MP 'deeply honoured' by cabinet appointment

Stephen Fuhr was appointed as Secretary of State - Defence Procurement
Brittany Webster
Brittany Webster
img_4247-1
Stephen Fuhr giving a speech of thanks to supporters on April 28, 2025.(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

The recently elected member of parliament in Kelowna has been appointed as Secretary of State - Defence Procurement by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Stephen Fuhr took to social media to express his gratitude. 

"This opportunity reflects not only a commitment to our national security, but also the incredible trust the community of Kelowna has placed in me to help lead Canada’s defence interests into the future," Fuhr said. "I am truly humbled by the confidence and support you've shown. Your belief in my leadership continues to motivate me every day to work harder, think boldly, and serve with integrity."

Carney and the new cabinet were sworn in on May 13. Fuhr is one of 10 MPs assigned as secretary of state. A further 28 MPs were named to cabinet positions. 

Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
Read more

More News

BREAKING: Canadian court sides with CFIA to destroy B.C. ostriches
BREAKING: Canadian court sides with CFIA to destroy B.C. ostriches
'Reconciliation is not about opinions': Okanagan Nations condemn MLA statement
'Reconciliation is not about opinions': Okanagan Nations condemn MLA statement
Surrey to hire administrator to help fix city's lack of health-care services
Surrey to hire administrator to help fix city's lack of health-care services