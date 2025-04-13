Kelowna's unhoused protest against bylaw, RCMP in front of City Hall

The rally was held by the Unhoused Solidarity Collective Okanagan

Over 100 people gathered outside of Kelowna City Hall on April 13 to protest recent actions by city bylaw and Kelowna RCMP at the city designated outdoor sheltering site known as Tent City.

The gathered started at 1:30 p.m. with soup and pizza free for those attending, a place to make signs to support the protest, and harm reduction tools available.

Erica Stewart was on of the hosts of the rally. Stewart lived at Tent City for about three years and recently secured a space in one of the tiny home transitional sites.

"It's busy, but I've never felt more at home," Stewart told Black Press about her time at the outdoor site. "It's really become my comfort zone, my community."

The site at Weddell Place and Richter Street was subject to an unannounced spring clean starting at 7 a.m. on Mar. 26, one that area residents have said was more aggressive than in the past. Residents explained to Black Press that they had 30 minutes from being woken up to move their belongings. Anything left unattended or not moved in time was at risk of being thrown out.

To support those still living at Tent City, Stewart is part of the Unhoused Solidarity Collective Okanagan (USCO), the host of the afternoon rally.

Stewart explained that when she first moved into Tent City bylaw officers would do daily wellness-like checks, but things have gotten rougher over the years.

"We are willing to have intelligent conversations and try to work with them," Stewart said. "We just don't like that people are being bullied and pushed around. There's really no need for that."

USCO had three demands for the city that were announced during the rally.

The demands are to "cease this operation, dismantle the militarized encampment and remove the fences that entrap individuals", "to revoke the unconstitutional good neighbour agreement and OS 4 occupant rules and code of conduct" and to "transition to a peer led model where Tent City residents themselves have the power to govern the site and make decisions that directly impact their community."

Black Press has reached out to the City of Kelowna for comment.