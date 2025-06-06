Kermode bear sightings in northwest B.C. raise concern from conservation officers

Kermode bears hold a special place in B.C.’s natural and cultural heritage, but in the Terrace and Kitimat area of northwest B.C., residents’ admiration for the animal is prompting concern from B.C. Conservation.

Recent social media posts showing Kermode bears along the highway and forest roads in the area have sparked public interest, with conservation officer Micha Kneller noting the posts are prompting more people to head out in search of the animals.

“I know people want to go and see them. And that’s fine, but the more people that do that, the more chance there is that somebody may feed one of those bears and then that’s not going to be good for the bear,” Kneller said.

The Kermode bear, also known as the spirit bear, is a rare subspecies of the American black bear found in B.C.’s coastal rainforests. While most have black fur, an estimated 100 to 500 of them carry a recessive gene that results in the iconic white or cream-coloured coat.

Kneller warns that approaching the bears or offering food, even with good intentions, can lead to habituation and ultimately put the animals at risk.

“They become so habituated that they start approaching vehicles to seek a food reward,” he said. “They either end up climbing on vehicles, opening their hands in the windows of cars and things like that or they move to a town and start approaching people’s houses.”

Once used to humans, bears face a higher chance of being struck by vehicles or becoming involved in conflict with people—circumstances that can lead to the animals being destroyed.

“That’s the last thing that we want to do—euthanize any bear, but especially a Kermode bear—just because people have been careless,” Kneller said.

Under B.C.’s Wildlife Act, it is illegal to feed or attract dangerous wildlife, including bears. Violations can result in fines of up to $100,000 or a year in jail.

“Stay in the vehicle, keep the windows rolled up, take your pictures and move on,” Kneller said. “There’s more and more people going out to view them, and that's just bumping up the likelihood and the chance of a conflict.”

As bear activity rises across B.C. with the arrival of spring, conservation officers are reminding the public to secure attractants such as garbage, compost and food waste. Bears emerging from hibernation are especially vulnerable to food conditioning, which can lead to safety concerns and, in many cases, the destruction of the animal.

“There’s always an uptick in bear calls for this time of year … it’s just disappointing that people still leave garbage out and bears are still getting into it,” Kneller said.

In smaller towns and rural areas, the public is advised to freeze odorous food scraps such as fish waste until collection day, store garbage in bear-proof areas, and report bear sightings early. Delays in reporting, Kneller noted, often result in officers having fewer options to prevent escalation.

Bear sightings and other wildlife concerns can be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service’s 24-hour RAPP Line (Report All Poachers and Polluters) at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).