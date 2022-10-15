Keven Elder and Elsie McMurphy elected to Saanich School District board

Two North Saanich representatives elected while other five trustees acclaimed

Keven Elder and Elsie McMurphy will fill North Saanich’s two seats on the Saanich School District board.

Elder finished with 1,910 votes, while McMurphy garnered 1,728 to capture the two North Saanich seats. They were followed by Cheryl Wenezenki-Yolland, who finished with 1,070 votes.

The races for the other five seats on the SD63 board were over before they began. Tim Dunford and Susan Hickman were acclaimed for Central Saanich’s two seats. For the Saanich side of SD63 (which includes a portion of Highlands) Joyce Vandall and Teri VanWell were also unopposed – after a third candidate withdrew. Nola Silzer was also acclaimed to fill Sidney’s seat.

