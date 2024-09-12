Key denial incident adds edge to Metro Vancouver HandyDART dispute

Union says B.C. transit driver was denied keys, employer calls it an accident

The union for striking Metro Vancouver HandyDART transit workers has accused security for their employer of not allowing a driver to pick up bus keys to drive essential service shifts just days before mediation talks.

However, employer Transdev Canada says the incident on Wednesday morning was the result of a mistake, and only resulted in a 15-minute delay.

Most trips on the accessible transit service have been halted in Metro Vancouver since Tuesday amid a contract dispute, with mediation set to begin Sunday, but essential trips continue for people undergoing certain medical treatments.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 says in a news release that when members tried to enter Transdev’s Burnaby depot on Wednesday, they were denied access despite previously agreeing to continue to perform essential medical trips.

In a statement, Transdev says a security guard accidentally placed a drivers’ bags and keys inside the depot, contrary to procedure.

It says a driver who entered the site at 5:15 a.m. was able to enter the depot around 5:30 a.m., and the guard has since been reminded of the correct procedure.

Transdev says there were only two service delays on Wednesday and that by 5.30 a.m., all departures were on time and no customer of the door-to-door service missed their appointment.

