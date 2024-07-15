Keystone Nanaimo hotel property returned to Snuneymuxw First Nation

Former Howard Johnson Harbourside Hotel will be demolished in the coming months

Snuneymuxw First Nation is getting back a historical village site in a major reconciliation deal with the provincial government.

The former Howard Johnson Harbourside Hotel at 1 Terminal Ave. and adjoining properties are being returned to Snuneymuxw as part of the Sarlequun Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854 that promised to preserve and protect villages.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation said the goal is to have the derelict former hotel building torn down in four months, while plans are still underway to determine future development of the site.

"We'll definitely sit down together and discuss what opportunities could be beneficial for Snuneymuxw and the City of Nanaimo," said Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse, during a press conference on Monday, July 15, at Maffeo Sutton Park.

The provincial government contributed $26 million to the $28.5 million purchase of the property, which will be transferred to Snuneymuxw ownership after remediation is completed. The province will spend $1 million for security, demolition and remediation of the site.

Murray Rankin, minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation said the land was originally promised to be protected as a Snuneymuxw village site from the Douglas Treaties 170 years ago, but "it obviously hasn't been" protected.

"Today is historic, today is a historic transition not only for the Snuneymuxw people but also for Nanaimo." Rankin said. "Since time immemorial the Snuneymuxw have been stewards of this land and the joint acquisition of the parcels represents a huge step forward together with this community for the determination of the role of those lands for the years to come."

As recently as this year, the 2.67 hectares were being considered for a condo, hotel and conference centre development by a private developer, but the proposal stalled several times after the First Nation expressed opposition to the project.

Mayor Leonard Krog said city and council are delighted about the progress being made on the property.

"It has been an eyesore. You come into our beautiful town, you look to the left you see our beautiful park in which we are gathered to celebrate today, then you look on our right and see a dump. I am very excited to see certainty…" Krog said. "This was a traditional village site, it didn't take rocket science to figure out at some point if you're really going to have reconciliation you would either have to compensate or return the lands or both."

In a press release, Wyse called the return of the land an historic milestone and said the acquisition of the land reflects the "solemn promises" of the treaty relationship. He also offered appreciation, on behalf of the First Nation, for the province's "swift action and bold decision-making" around the land.

"The return of [part] of our sxwayxum village carries profound spiritual and cultural significance for the Snuneymuxw people," Wyse said. "This village is integral to our way of life and is fundamental to our traditional legal, economic and social systems."