Killer whales make visit to Sooke

The pod was sighted in an area from East Sooke to Otter Point. (Paul Pudwell - Sooke Whale Watching)

A pod of killer whales, or orcas, visited Sooke on Thursday.

The pod was sighted from East Sooke to Otter Point.

The southern resident killer whales represent the smallest of four resident communities in the Salish Sea area. They are listed as endangered in both Canada and the U.S.

They are commonly referred to as the “orcas of the Salish Sea,” “fish-eating orcas,” or the “SRKW” population. Unlike other resident communities, the SRKW is only one clan that consists of three pods with several matrilines within each pod.

As of August 2019, there are only 73 individuals, making their population at a 30 year low.

The killer whales are a familiar sight in local waters.

*** Photos by Paul Pudwell of Sooke Whale Watching.



