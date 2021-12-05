(Michael and Luna - A Rewilding Journey)

Kilted Scotsman completes 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk from B.C. to Newfoundland

The 32-year-old has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity

A kilt-wearing Scotsman and his dog have completed an 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk across Canada.

Michael Yellowlees and his Alaskan husky, Luna, started their journey in Tofino, B.C., nine months ago, and they arrived at Cape Spear, N.L., Sunday afternoon.

Yellowlees, who is from Dunkeld and Birnam in Scotland, undertook the epic trek to raise money for a conservation group that wants to plant trees in the Scottish Highlands in a bid to revitalize the Caledonian Forest.

The 32-year-old Highlander — who has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity — wore a kilt every day of the trip, including through snowstorms in the Rockies and icy rain in Newfoundland.

Yellowlees says he chose to walk across Canada to draw attention to this country’s vast forests, which stand in stark contrast to the largely barren Highlands.

Having worn out four pairs of boots, Yellowlees says he’s physically exhausted, but he’s looking forward to spending the next two weeks relaxing in St. John’s.

The Canadian Press

