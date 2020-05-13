Kimberly Proctor’s killer to face parole hearing, requests escorted absences

Langford’s Kimberly Proctor was the victim of a brutal assault and murder in 2010. (Facebook/Kimberly’s Law)

*Warning: This story contains graphic details about a murder.

Less than a year after being denied day parole, one of the two men responsible for the brutal sexual assault, torture and murder of Langford teen Kimberly Proctor will face a hearing for his full parole.

Last August, the Parole Board of Canada denied Kruse Wellwood’s request for day parole from Mission Institution, a medium-security prison where he is an inmate.

Now, just over 10 years after Kimberly Proctor’s murder, her family will tune into a parole hearing on May 15 by phone to listen to statements and accounts before the Parole Board makes its decision.

Jo-Anne Landolt, Proctor’s aunt, said the family was able to submit victim impact statements but cannot physically attend the hearing due to COVID-19 restrictions. Family members will either read their statements live or send in a video.

“It’s been with mixed emotion to be going through this again within a year of the last hearing and being the 10th anniversary of Kimmy’s murder,” Landolt said.

According to Landolt, Wellwood has also applied for escorted temporary absences, which will be addressed at the May 15 hearing.

In March 2010, 16-year-old Wellwood and 17-year-old Cameron Moffat bound, sexually assaulted, choked, gagged and placed Proctor in a freezer. The next day, they transported her body to a location in a duffel bag to burn it. They were handed adult sentences of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the premeditated rape and murder of 18-year-old Proctor.

Moffat waived his day parole hearing last year and waived his full parole hearing as well, according to Landolt.

A document regarding the Parole Board of Canada’s denial of Wellwood’s day parole request said the board noted his progress but still had concerns. It said that while he accepted responsibility for the murder, his comments during the hearing were inconsistent with that. The document said Wellwood’s description of the offence did not show any true sense of remorse or accountability.

“You lured, raped and killed the victim in a brutal and cruel way, and you then mutilated her and abandoned her burned body. And while discussing such a horrific crime, you presented with no apparent emotion,” the document said.

The document said Wellwood still places some blame on Moffat, saying he was introduced to violent pornography by him. He also said the fact that his father was in prison for sexual assault and murder had an impact on him that he hadn’t processed yet.

Landolt said being at the last hearing was “bizarre.”

“It was just really weird getting a snippet of what’s going through his mind,” Landolt said, calling the hearing an “eye-opener.”

While Landolt wonders what Wellwood will say this time around, she said Proctor’s family will continue to be there for future parole board hearings if he is denied again.

“Our family has gone through enough and you can’t say he won’t try the same thing again,” Landolt said. “We could be going through this every year.”

