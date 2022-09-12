A map of the Kimta Connector, set to connect the E&N Regional Trail to the downtown core. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)

Kimta E&N cycling connector construction begins in Victoria

Connector will establish link between existing EN trail and downtown core

Construction on the Kimta E&N Cycling Connector started Monday.

The project is set to connect the existing E&N Regional Trail with the downtown core via new multi-use pathways, protected bike lanes, crosswalks, accessibility upgrades, landscaping and lighting.

Funds for the project are coming from the province as part of its 2021/2022 Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, as well as the federal Canada Community-Building Fund.

“This project will improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, and add continuity to a regional transportation route, which will help more people in the Capital Region choose active travel,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said in a statement.

Capital Regional District board chair Colin Plant said the project helps fill a significant gap in the region’s existing cycling infrastructure while helping tackle transportation issues and climate change.

The City of Victoria is leading the project in collaboration with the CRD, which operates the regional trail network.

Sparker Construction is the primary contractor for the project and construction work is expected to be complete in six months.

