FILE PHOTO - A three-year-old boy was reunited with his family after a kind stranger called police and stayed with him after spotting him wandering in View Royal. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

Stranger helps wayward three-year-old View Royal boy find family

Child wandered out of home without parents realizing

A three-year-old boy was reunited with his family after he was found wandering on his own in View Royal Tuesday night.

On June 16 around 7:20 p.m., a public citizen called West Shore RCMP after he had found a young child walking near Pheasant Lane. While officers were heading to the scene, they found out the kind stranger had found the boy’s family.

The police met with the family and learned that the youngster was playing with his siblings before he left his home without his parents realizing.

“The child never got too far because a caring citizen stopped and did the right thing by calling police and staying with the child until help arrived,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore media relations officer. “We want to say thank you to the citizen.”

