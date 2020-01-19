The Greater Victoria School District is having its kindergarten registration Jan. 20-24. (Black Press Media File Photo).

Kindergarten registration begins for Greater Victoria School District

Registration will happen Jan. 20-24

Kindergarten registration begins next week for the Greater Victoria School District.

From Jan. 20-24, parents can register children for the September 2020 Kindergarten year. Eligible children will be five years old by Dec. 31, 2020.

Parents will need to enroll their children at the school in their catchment boundaries, which will be updated for the 2020-21 school year.

“It is important to remind families that new school catchment boundaries will be in effect for the upcoming school year, which may affect where they register their child for Kindergarten,” said Superintendent Shelley Green in a statement.

“There were a number of changes to school boundaries, including the introduction of three new elementary catchments: South Park, Cloverdale and Sundance-Bank. We want to ensure that new students and families joining our district feel very welcomed and are off to a strong start by being well-informed and ready for the upcoming registration process.”

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria School District’s new catchment boundaries apply for 2020/21 school year

Families registering in the Sundance-Bank catchment will need to register at the District office at 556 Boleskine Rd., while those registering for Braefoot Elementary will need to do so at the school’s temporary location at Richmond Elementary at 2780 Richmond Rd.

In order to register, parents will need to bring in certain documents. Homeowners will need to provide two of the following: a purchase agreement of a home, recent property tax statement, notice of assessment or a purchase agreement. If they can supply one of those documents the will need to bring two of the following: a Canadian bank or credit card statement, B.C. vehicle registration, an income tax statement or insurance documents.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria schools ensure gender inclusive options on all SD61 forms

Renters must bring in a rental agreement signed by the landlord with the landlord’s phone number, and two of the following: a Canadian bank or credit card statement, BC vehicle registration, an income tax statement or renter insurance documents.

Parents wishing to register their children outside their catchment boundaries may do so at their appropriate catchment schools.

For more information on kindergarten registration, visit sd61.bc.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site

Just Posted

Police incident in Mount Douglas Park leads to road closure

Officers turning cars away, letting hikers go up trails

PHOTOS: Women’s March through downtown Victoria draws crowds of activists, allies

Attendees of all ages carried instruments, posters with empowering messages

Dogs no longer welcome at Hillside Shopping Centre

New dog policy begins March 1

Victoria resident lives well despite dementia

Walter Strauss has developed an interest in music and now takes line dancing classes

New Oak Bay bylaw supports planting 5,000 new trees

Residents can share thoughts on new tree protection bylaw at Jan. 29 open house

‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

First-of-its-kind dispensing machine unveiled in the Downtown Eastside with hopes of curbing overdose deaths

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada, British Columbia and First Nations

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Horgan cancels event in northern B.C. due to security concerns, says Fraser Lake mayor

The premier will still be visiting the city, but the location and day will not be made public

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Ice chunk from truck crushes vehicle windshield on Vancouver Island

None injured, but Nanaimo RCMP say there can be fines for accumulations of ice and snow

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Most Read