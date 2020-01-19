Kindergarten registration begins for Greater Victoria School District

The Greater Victoria School District is having its kindergarten registration Jan. 20-24. (Black Press Media File Photo).

Kindergarten registration begins next week for the Greater Victoria School District.

From Jan. 20-24, parents can register children for the September 2020 Kindergarten year. Eligible children will be five years old by Dec. 31, 2020.

Parents will need to enroll their children at the school in their catchment boundaries, which will be updated for the 2020-21 school year.

“It is important to remind families that new school catchment boundaries will be in effect for the upcoming school year, which may affect where they register their child for Kindergarten,” said Superintendent Shelley Green in a statement.

“There were a number of changes to school boundaries, including the introduction of three new elementary catchments: South Park, Cloverdale and Sundance-Bank. We want to ensure that new students and families joining our district feel very welcomed and are off to a strong start by being well-informed and ready for the upcoming registration process.”

Families registering in the Sundance-Bank catchment will need to register at the District office at 556 Boleskine Rd., while those registering for Braefoot Elementary will need to do so at the school’s temporary location at Richmond Elementary at 2780 Richmond Rd.

In order to register, parents will need to bring in certain documents. Homeowners will need to provide two of the following: a purchase agreement of a home, recent property tax statement, notice of assessment or a purchase agreement. If they can supply one of those documents the will need to bring two of the following: a Canadian bank or credit card statement, B.C. vehicle registration, an income tax statement or insurance documents.

Renters must bring in a rental agreement signed by the landlord with the landlord’s phone number, and two of the following: a Canadian bank or credit card statement, BC vehicle registration, an income tax statement or renter insurance documents.

Parents wishing to register their children outside their catchment boundaries may do so at their appropriate catchment schools.

For more information on kindergarten registration, visit sd61.bc.ca.

