Kings Park owl found dead, neighbours request an autopsy

The incident has increased residents’ desire to protect the greenspace

Saanich residents living near the Kings Park were shocked to come across a dead owl on Friday morning.

Rob Vanzella lives in the area and was concerned when a neighbour told him the owl’s body had been spotted during an early morning walk. He went out to look for it, expecting it to be in a tree. Instead, the brown bird was slumped on the ground.

Vanzella took the owl home so that it wouldn’t be scavenged before the cause of death could be determined. He was worried about rat poison, but noted it could have been old age or a fight with another owl that killed the bird.

READ ALSO: CRD parks board sends staff to gather options on funding Saanich’s Kings Park initiative

Residents have been rallying for over a year in an effort to have the 2.2 hectare lot between Kings Road and Haultain Street become a designated park in Saanich.

In January, the municipality bought the land – unofficially called Kings Park – from B.C. Hydro for $5.5 million. The District also announced that $2.75 million would need to be fundraised by August 2020 to offset the cost of the park as Saanich borrowed $4 million for the purchase.

Vanzella said this incident has reinfoced the neighbourhood’s desire to protect the park and turn it into a wildlife sanctuary. He also pointed out the need to raise awareness about the effects of rat poison on other wildlife.

The concerned neighbours have been in contact with the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) and with the British Columbia Interagency Wild Bird Mortality and Seabird Bycatch reporting line to alert authorities about the deceased owl.

READ ALSO: Saanich officially owns ‘Kings Park’ but may not keep all of it in the future

Barred Owls are native to the area and are commonly spotted in Greater Victoria, explained Ashley Currie, Wild ARC staff member.

She pointed out that owls are frequently hit by cars in the region, but there are a variety of ways the Kings Road owl could have died.

The owl will be collected and brought to the Animal Health Centre lab in Abbotsford, explained Environment Canada biologist, Laurie Wilson. An autopsy exam will be conducted to on the owl to determine the cause of death. The results will be available about two weeks after the tests are conducted.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

 

The dead owl’s talons were bloody, but only an autopsy can determine if that’s related to the death. (Photo couresty Rob Vanzella)

Previous story
Pending repairs to Sidney wharf could impact tourism, local business
Next story
B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Just Posted

Rail car food drive targets beyond 2,000 pounds for Victoria Cool Aid Society

Second annual holiday market continues Roundhouse food drive tradition

Kings Park owl found dead, neighbours request an autopsy

The incident has increased residents’ desire to protect the greenspace

Police warn businesses of ‘change fraud’ on the West Shore

Man gives a $50 then confuses teller with multiple requests for change

Pending repairs to Sidney wharf could impact tourism, local business

Town says repairs could extend life of Beacon Wharf by three to six years

Christmas tree farmer says no shortage of local trees for families seeking the perfect one

Owner says she had to cut out whole sale customers after brother, business partner’s unexpected death

VIDEO: The Fix-A-Heart campaign leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 29

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Port Alberni man dies in rollover crash on Mount Arrowsmith logging road

Man was one of seven in SUV that rolled over 150-foot cliff

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read