Kirkland Signature: Harvest Burger - Gourmet Blend - Veggie Burgers: 1.7 kg. (Canada Food Inspection Agency)

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Belmont Meat Products is recalling its Kirkland Signature brand Harvest Burger – Gourmet Blend – Veggie Burgers due to the possible presence of pieces of metal in the products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the burgers were sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and possibly other provinces.

READ MORE: Canada Food Guide makes groceries too expensive: poll

The recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019.

The CFIA says there have been reported injuries associated with the consumption of the burgers, however, it didn’t provide any further information.

Anyone who purchased the burgers is advised to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

The CFIA says it’s making sure the recalled product is being removed from stores.

The Canadian Press

