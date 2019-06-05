Kitten discovered in mall garbage bin tests positive for meth

Traces of meth were found in the system of a kitten rescued from a garbage bin at a Victoria mall this week.

The kitten recovered from a garbage bin at Hillside Shopping Centre has “come a long way,” according to Victoria Animal Control Services (VACS), who posted a photo of her Wednesday afternoon ” enjoying her new donated blanket & toys from The Knittins for Kittens Project.” The post says the kitten is spending the night with a VACS staff member. (Facebook/VACS)

Victoria Animal Control Services (VACS) posted to Facebook Wednesday evening with an update on the black and white long-haired kitten discovered stuffed inside a shaving kit bag and tossed in a garbage bin at Hillside Shopping Centre.

“Her urine tested positive for methamphetamine but she has improved enough to be released from Elk Lake Veterinary Hospital where the staff took excellent care of her,” the post says. “She not fully recovered but she has come a very long way already. We will continue to provide you with updates.”

A maintenance worker at the shopping centre rescued the kitten from an almost certain death when he noticed movement inside a small black zippered bag.

On Tuesday, senior animal control officer Ian Fraser said the kitten was having difficulties balancing and moving, but the cause was unclear.

“It might have been born with that, or exposed to some type of chemical inside the can,” Fraser said Tuesday. “Or other garbage put on top of it might have [injured] it.”

The kitten has since been recovering and VACS has been fielding calls from interested adopters since her story went public.

“Thank you for the overwhelming amount of interest in her adoption and we have many excellent choices if she becomes available,” VACS posted in its update.

Since the kitten was discovered, VACS is reminding the public of options available for people who can no longer care for a pet, which include the BC SPCA and Victoria Humane Society.

