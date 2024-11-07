Kitten has eye surgically removed after dog attack on Sunshine Coast

Now named Mike Wazowski, he will be available for adoption in 3 weeks

Ten-week-old kitten, Mike Wazowski, is recovering at the B.C. SPCA on the Sunshine Coast after a dog attack led to his eye having to be surgically removed.

1 / 1 Ten-week-old kitten, Mike Wazowski, is recovering at the B.C. SPCA on the Sunshine Coast after a dog attack led to his eye having to be surgically removed. Advertisement

A 10-week-old kitten is recovering after surgery to remove its eye following a dog attack.

B.C. SPCA says the kitten was brought into a veterinary clinic on the Sunshine Coast and surrendered by the owner who could not afford the veterinary costs to treat the kitten's injuries, according to a release Thursday (Nov. 7).

The clinic contacted SPCA to see if the kitten could be taken into their care, B.C. SPCA Sunshine Coast community animal centre manager Marika Donnelly said. The centre agreed to cover all of the costs to "treat this little one."

B.C. SPCA say the veterinarian believes the kitten was most likely "grabbed and shaken by the dog who attacked him and that is what cause the kitten's eye to come out of the socket.

"The damage was so severe it was not repairable. The eye had to be surgically removed," Donnelly said.

The kitten didn't have any other physical injuries beyond some facial swelling and bruising.

B.C. SPCA staff have since named him Mike Wazowski, after the green, one-eyed character in Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

"Mike is the sweetest kitten. Even though he has been through so much, he's friendly and social, just like any other kitten. He has the loudest purr and loves to spend time with the staff and volunteers at the centre."

Mike will be available for adoption in three week, B.C. SPCA says.