K'ómoks First Nation ratifies treaty, launches path toward self-government

Over 80 per cent vote in favour of treaty and constitution

Members of the K'ómoks First Nation voted on March 8 to ratify their treaty and constitution.

“This has been a momentous day for our Nation," said elected Chief Councillor Nicole Rempel. "The Treaty vote is a critical democratic process for our community. Every member’s voice counts. Our future includes all our members, no matter how they cast their vote. We will find a path for our people and move forward together – hɛhɛwčɩs; Hayuthela la xens.”

The ratification required a double majority to pass, which means that at least 50 per cent plus one of the enrolled voting members participate, and that at least 50 per cent plus one vote in favour of the K’ómoks Constitution and the Treaty. This is a higher voting standard than any other vote in Canada.

Official K’ómoks Ratification results indicate the following votes were cast to ratify the K’ómoks Constitution:

YES: 181 ballots, or 83 per cent of votes

NO: 38 ballots, or 17 per cent of votes

1 spoiled ballot

218 ballots were cast out of 239 enrolled voters, or 91 per cent.

Official K’ómoks Ratification results indicate the following votes were cast to ratify the Treaty:

YES: 177 ballots, or 81 per cent of votes

NO: 40 ballots, or 18 per cent of votes

2 spoiled ballots

218 ballots were cast out of 239 enrolled voters, or 91 per cent.

With 83 per cent of votes cast in favour of ratifying the Constitution, and 81 per cent of votes cast in favour of the Treaty, implementation of the K’ómoks Constitution and Treaty will move forward.

Over the next approximately three years until the Treaty effective date, which still needs to be determined by the Nation, the Province and Canada, we will be getting ready for our transition to self-government.

"We will be finalizing and working through our implementation plans, including restructuring our governing bodies, developing laws, creating Nation capacity, working with our neighbours, and carefully considering the tremendous economic opportunities that lay ahead for our people," a statement from KFN says.

Both the Province of B.C. and Canada must pass their own legislation to ratify the K’ómoks Treaty, which will culminate with a signing ceremony sometime next year.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, I would like to offer congratulations to the members and leadership of K’ómoks First Nation on the successful ratification of their treaty and constitution, said Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

"In particular, I wish to congratulate Hegus Nicole Rempel of K'ómoks First Nation, K’ómoks Council, Hereditary Chiefs, Elders, past Chief Councillors, the K’ómoks Treaty Team, the Eligibility and Enrollment team, and the Tripartite Ratification Committee for all of their hard work and dedication that has brought us to this momentous day.

“With negotiations on the K’ómoks Treaty complete, and a successful K’ómoks ratification vote, the K’ómoks people have now chosen their path forward. This decision is one that generations of K’ómoks people have worked toward," Boyle said.

“The K’ómoks Treaty is a path to self-governance, recognition of rights, collaborative resource management and new economic opportunity. It provides the basis for a revitalized relationship between K’ómoks, their neighbours and all levels of government by fostering shared understanding, providing certainty and supporting further work together in the region.”