Kootenay Lake ferry resumes normal schedule, union begins OT ban

The ferry won't sail if crew are required to work overtime
Nelson Star Staff
The Kootenay Lake ferries have resumed normal winter service. (B.C. Government)

The Kootenay Lake ferry has resumed normal service for the first time in months after the union ended its strike action in favour of an overtime ban.

Western Pacific Marine, which operates the ferry, said in a March 20 update that the ferry is now operating on its regular winter schedule. The change comes after the B.C. General Employees Union elected to end reduced service for the route, but will still control the crew's hours.

If overtime is required, the ferry won't sail. That was the case March 20 when four sailings were cancelled between the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals.

The BCGEU represents 80 members working on the Kootenay Lake vessels as well as the Harrop and Glade cable ferries. Reduced service began last November as the union went on strike in the middle of labour negotiations with Western Pacific Marine.

Those talks deteriorated earlier this month after both sides accused each other of negotiating in bad faith. The union announced March 21 that it had filed a complaint against Western Pacific Marine with the B.C. Labour Relations Board.

Western Pacific Marine recommends travellers check drivebc.ca for ferry sailing updates.

