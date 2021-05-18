Elvis Stojko will be performing with Stars on Ice in Victoria this fall. (Julie Larochelle Briere photo)

Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko hit the ice when Stars returns to Victoria

The star-studded lineup is makes a return after pandemic hiatus

Stars On Ice is set to skate into Victoria’s Save-On-Food Memorial Centre on Oct. 26, with tickets selling on May 20.

Four-time world and Canadian skating champion Kurt Browning, two-time Olympic silver medalist and three-time world skating champion Elvis Stojko, and Olympic gold, silver and bronze medalist and three-time Canadian skating champion Kaetlyn Osmond are the first three of the sharp lineup. Others include Jeffrey Buttle, Alissa Czisny, pair Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, and pair Meagan Duhamel and Dylan Moscovitch.

The show is returning across Canada after its first-ever 17-month hiatus in its 34-year history. The newest “Journey” production will “effortlessly glide fans into an on-ice visual exploration of the myriad of feelings experienced over the past year, all while learning to adapt and grow in this new world in which we live,” said the production company in a release.

Ticket sales begin this Thursday at 10 a.m. starting at $27.50 and featuring special on-ice seating and discounts for parties of 10. Purchases can be made at starsonice.ca, or by phone at 250-220-7777.

Reigning women's World Champion Kaetlyn Osmond, who also took bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, will debut two brand new programs for the 2021 Stars On Ice tour, in Victoria May 15. (File photo)
