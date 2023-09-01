Labour Day weekend strike averted at Victoria Clipper ferry service

Deal reached with Unifor

Labour Day weekend travellers can breathe a little easier after a strike was averted after the bargaining committees of Unifor Local 114 and the Victoria Clipper ferry signed a tentative agreement.

“Congratulations to the bargaining committee and the members who mobilized quickly to get the word out on both sides of the border about their struggle for a fair contract,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor western regional director, in a statement.

Details of the agreement will be available upon ratification of the contract. A vote is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Unifor Local 114 represents 25 workers at the Victoria side of the Clipper’s workforce in customer service, ticketing, baggage handling and docking.

READ MORE: Spiraling construction costs force Greater Victoria organization to close