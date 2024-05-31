 Skip to content
Labour practice complaint filed against Amazon in B.C. warehouse hiring

Unifor alleges Amazon ramped up hiring at Delta facility ahead of union vote
The Canadian Press
Unifor has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon amid a vote by workers at a Delta, B.C. warehouse over whether they want to join the union. Signage at an Amazon fulfilment centre is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Unifor has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon amid a vote by workers at a Delta, B.C., warehouse over whether they want to join the union.

The union claims Amazon beefed up its workforce as Unifor was in the midst of a union drive to try and weaken support.

Amazon denies the allegations and has said it plans to appeal the labour board’s decision to call a vote.

The vote by the warehouse workers closes at noon B.C. time, but Unifor’s Western regional director Gavin McGarrigle says the results may be delayed until the challenges regarding voter composition and the unfair labour practice complaint are ironed out.

He says that Unifor is not intimidated by Amazon, and that the union will stand with workers “every step of the way.”

Earlier this month, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Quebec voted to unionize.

