Lack of pool space in Langford leaves swimming instructor stumped

After finding no space for her water safety lessons at private and public pools around Langford, Leanna Davidson, a swimming instructor with Turtle Tots, is scratching her head.

Davidson said she has even tried hotel swimming pools.

"I'm asking for a few hours during the daytime during their quiet period, and it just seems to be no," Davidson told Black Press Media.

Turtle Tots is a swimming safety program based in England that teaches babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers how to stay safe in the water.

"We do this through lots of songs, repetition, play, lots of imagination, which keeps the little ones engaged, and babies learn through play," said Davidson.

Davidson has been teaching swimming for five years and moved to the Island with her husband in March 2024. She wants to help families and their children be safe in the water.

"There's nothing more rewarding when you see a child rolling over and floating, holding onto the side for the first time," she added.

Davidson said there would be no conflict of interest with any programs offered by recreation centres such as the Westhills YMCA.

"This is a completely different program. We are trained to the highest possible standard and go by the baby. We are trying to watch out for the baby signs, different languages, and cues as to when babies are ready to do things," Davidson said.

A lack of space and partnerships has meant finding regular time challenging, Derek Gent, chief executive officer of YMCA-YWCA, said.

"It's mostly around the timing of when the pool is available and when people want to use it," Gent said. "It can be very challenging for someone who wants to use it regularly."

The YMCA rents out the pool on one-off occasions as opposed to regular bookings, according to Gent.

As of 2023, the B.C. Coroner Service, there were 101 drowning deaths, and 34 of those were reported by the Island Health Authority of Vancouver Island.

"I empathize with all the families trying to get their kids into swimming lessons," Gent said. "I'm concerned that some kids aren't learning to swim."

Gent suggested that Davidson contact private pool owners in the Langford neighbourhoods and try to arrange lessons that way — something the YMCA has done in the past.

"When I was a kid in Edmonton, I took swimming lessons through the YMCA," Gent said. "But we did them in neighbourhood pools. Okay, so I took my swimming lessons in the house four doors down."

Davidson has been able to secure one private pool for her lessons.

"I'm very grateful to the community."

For more information about Turtle Tots, please visit Facebook.com/TurtleTotsVictoria.