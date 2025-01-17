Lack of rain/snow stirs up North Okanagan dust advisory

Particulate matter nearly 3 times that of Kelowna

An air quality advisory has been issues for Vernon as of Friday at noon.

With little to no rain or snow over the past week, the dust has been stirred up around town.

City of Vernon street sweepers have been out, but unable to combat the situation.

The high concentrations of coarse particulate matter are expected to persist until there is precipitation, increased dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns, according the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Environment Canada has forecast a 30 per cent chance of flurries today (Friday), with no other precipitation until possibly Wednesday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

The advisory, in collaboration with Interior Health, has been triggered by high concentrations of dust, measured as PM10 or particles 10 micrometers or smaller in diameter.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre averaged over 24 hours.

Concentrations in Vernon as of 12 p.m. Jan. 17 are 56.2.

In comparison, Kelowna is 19.5, Golden is 25.6 and Castlegar is 10.9.

Tips to reduce your personal health risk:

• Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic and areas with wood smoke.

• Use common sense regarding outdoor physical activity; if your breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity.

• Maintaining good overall health is a good way to reduce health risks resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.

• Run an air cleaner. Some room air cleaners, such as HEPA filters, can help reduce indoor particulate levels provided they are the right size for your home and filters are changed regularly.

• In public spaces, buildings with large indoor volumes of filtered outside air may provide temporary relief.

Additional tips for persons with chronic underlying medical conditions:

• People with heart or respiratory conditions (including COVID-19) should watch for any change in symptoms that may be due to poor air quality exposure. If any symptoms are noted, affected individuals should take steps to reduce their exposure to poor air quality. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

• People with asthma or other chronic illness should activate their asthma or personal care plan.

• People with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

• Stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and reduce indoor sources of pollution such as smoking, vacuuming and use of wood stoves. When indoors, ensure physical distancing guidelines for COVID-19 are observed.