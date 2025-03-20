They may be Vancouver Island's best cinnamon buns, but could you eat 8 pounds?

Which team will eat an eight pound cinnamon bun the fastest?

Challenge: something that needs great mental or physical effort in order to be done successfully and therefore tests a person's ability.

On Sunday, March 23 Old Town Bakery in Ladysmith is issuing their Cinnamon Bun Challenge 2025.

Kate Cram, co-owner of the Old Town Bakery on First Avenue, concocted the idea when thinking back on the days of the Cinnamon Bun Fun Run.

“The run that used to be held every year was such a great event," she said. "I felt this could be another great event to fill that space as both a fun community event and fundraiser for the food bank.”

The Challenge involves a team of four attempting to eat an eight pound cinnamon bun in less that 35 minutes.

“Old Town Bakery will be making the eight pound cinnamon buns and our bakers are already hard at work testing the Ladysmith Colossus,” Cram said.

To make it fair all teams will be served eight pounds of classic cream cheese bun.

The event is being staged at the Aggie Hall with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. with the main event beginning at 2 p.m.

The gorging is open to the public.

"We would love to have spectators join us for the spectacle,” she said.

Tickets are available for reservation on eventbrite.com under the name Cinnamon Bun Challenge 2025. Spectators are asked to reserve a spot because space is limited.

“It’s free to reserve but entrance will be by donation of either a non-perishable food item or cash at the door,” Cram said.

There will be a concession stand with coffee and treats on site for spectators who would like to grab a cinnamon bun of their own.

The organizers weren’t sure how many groups would enter teams, but received an overwhelming response and there will be 20 teams chomping down on the buns. Each team competing has paid a minimum $250 entry fee and all proceeds will be going to the Ladysmith Food Bank.

“It’s hoped that each team will have their own challenge and try and raise more than the base entry fee," Cram said. "It’s all for community.”

Not only will there be prizes for teams devouring the colossus but it’s anticipated there will be a plethora of costumes with a prize for the best one. Spectators can also come in costume.

“In addition to a trophy and grand prize for whichever team finishes fastest we will also be handing out the awards for most money raised, most enthusiastic team and best costume. Prizes have been generously donated from many local businesses including Roberts Street Pizza, Bayview Brewery, Zack’s Lounge, Juniper and Sage and Old Town Bakery," Cram said.

There are rules that can be found at www.oldtownbakery.ca/cinnamon-bun-challenge

“Should there be a tie the winner will be determined by a dance off with the crowd determining the winner and of course we will have first aid folks on hand,” Cram said. “The Cinnamon Bun Challenge will be the main event of the day but there should be lots of fun leading up to and following. Our emcee will introduce each team, followed by a bit of fun before the competition begins, and we will finish up by awarding the four prize categories.”