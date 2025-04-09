Couple fined $10K each after seizure of nearly 200 animals in B.C. cruelty case

Court orders 10-year ban on animal ownership in Vancouver Island hoarding case

A Ladysmith couple has been found guilty of animal cruelty following the seizure of nearly 200 animals from their property in late 2023.

On April 4, 2025, Rhees William Kendall and Tanisha Lynn Kendall were convicted at the Duncan Law Courts of one count each of wilfully causing or permitting unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal, contrary to Section 445.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The charges stem from a BC SPCA investigation that led to the seizure of 177 animals between Oct. 31 and Nov. 16, 2023 in Vancouver Island. The animals included cats, dogs, birds and livestock who were found living in distress in what SPCA officials described as one of the largest and most disturbing hoarding cases in the region. Additional animals were either surrendered or born while in BC SPCA care, bringing the total to nearly 200.

In an earlier proceeding, the Kendalls were ordered to pay $88,000 to the BC SPCA to cover the cost of caring for the seized animals. The decision, issued in early 2024 under British Columbia’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, also imposed a five-year ban on owning animals within B.C. and was one of the largest cost-recovery awards of its kind in the province. That provincial order preceded the more serious criminal charges.

“Many of the animals were emaciated. They were all living in unsanitary conditions, with a lack of adequate food and water,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “A lack of appropriate veterinary care for the animals was also evident as many had unaddressed medical concerns. This sentencing sends a clear message that abuse and neglect of animals will not be tolerated.”

The couple was also previously charged under additional provisions of the Criminal Code and Saskatchewan’s Animal Protection Act in August 2023, following investigations related to their activities in both provinces.

As part of their April 2025 sentencing, each has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and is now prohibited across Canada from owning, breeding, purchasing, selling, or residing in a household with animals for 10 years. The only exceptions are three pets — a Dachshund, a Himalayan-mix cat, and a budgie — all of which must be spayed, with documentation submitted to the BC SPCA. These animals may not be replaced during the prohibition period.

The BC SPCA is encouraging members of the public to report any suspected breaches of the couple’s prohibition order by calling its Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722 or contacting local law enforcement or animal protection agencies.