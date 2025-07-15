Ladysmith man who fired shots in Nanaimo road rage incident gets 5 1/2 years in jail

Ladysmith man previously pleaded guilty to endangering a person's life

A Ladysmith man will spend five and a half years at a federal penitentiary after shooting at a teen in a road rage incident at an intersection close to the Nanaimo Parkway two and a half years ago.

Reza Rahiman, 46, pleaded guilty last week in Nanaimo court to discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger someone’s life, possessing a firearm without having proper licensing and possession of an illegal firearm. The guilty man had shot at an 18-year-old’s car twice during an altercation at the intersection of Boxwood and Northfield roads in February 2023, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Justice Robin Baird rendered his decision on Tuesday, July 15, in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo, sentencing Rahiman to a total of seven years, but reduced the sentence due to time served, the guilty plea and letters of support.

For the count of discharging a firearm, Rahiman will serve five and a half years, the count of possessing a firearm without licence, three years, and for the illegal firearm possession, one year, to be served concurrently.

According to the agreed statement of facts, the incident began on the Nanaimo Parkway. The guilty man was driving his Jeep behind another motorist and the teen, who was said to be braking continually. Both proceeded along Northfield Road to the intersection with Boxwood Road.

The teen attempted to pass, at which time the man exited his vehicle and began punching and kicking the teen’s vehicle. The teen driver shifted into reverse, backing up and damaging the Jeep. The man jumped out of the way, pulled out the gun and fired two shots into the passenger side of the car. One bullet lodged into a tire that was on the front passenger seat and another went through the car's door and lodged in the vehicle’s floor. The teen driver was uninjured.

The teen driver fled the scene and the man called 911 and falsely reported that his licence plates had been stolen. He was stopped by police about 30 minutes later south of the city, and a police search turned up a loaded handgun as well as two assault rifles that were not loaded. A box of 9mm ammunition was also found.

Police searched the man’s Ladysmith home and seized 300 rounds of ammunition from a hidden safe as well as body armour, all of which belonged to the man’s father, the statement of facts noted.

While the judge said the teen’s driving might have provoked Rahiman, he admonished the guilty man, noting his previous record, which included assaulting a peace officer and probation breaches.

The judge’s decision was more in line with what Nick Barber, crown counsel, had sought – seven to nine years’ incarceration. Jordan Watt, defence counsel, had asked for a conditional sentence order of two years, which would have been served in the community, but under strict conditions.

Addressing the court last week, Rahiman said he understood the gravity of his actions.

“I’m horrified at my lack of judgment, the potential for serious harm my actions created. The realization I endangered the lives and well-being of others weighs heavily on my conscience,” he said. “I understand that my recklessness cause fear, distress and a potential sense of insecurity within the community, and specifically [the teen] – for this I am truly sorry,” he said.