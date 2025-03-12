Ladysmith marine rescue volunteers honoured with national award

Station 29 recognized among Canada’s top search and rescue teams

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) station in Ladysmith has been recognized with a national award for its contributions to marine safety and emergency response.



RCMSAR is a volunteer-based charitable organization operating 30 community rescue stations along B.C.'s coast and inland waters, with more than 900 volunteers dedicated to marine safety and emergency response.



Station 29 was named one of 10 recipients in the Search and Rescue volunteer category of the Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award, presented by Public Safety Canada in a ceremony in Ottawa on Feb. 26.



Deputy Station Leader Ross Davis accepted the award on behalf of the station’s 31 volunteers, who provide 24/7 emergency response in coastal waters.



“Our volunteers put in countless hours to keep people safe on the water,” said Station Leader Susan Wisely. “This award is a testament to their skill, dedication and commitment to the Ladysmith community.”



In 2024, Station 29 was among RCMSAR’s busiest locations in B.C., responding to 50 rescue missions. Volunteers also provided extensive safety training for crew members and the community, supported local emergency services and ran public education initiatives such as the Kids Don’t Float life-jacket loaner program.

“The Ladysmith station is one of 31 volunteer marine rescue stations serving coastal waters across British Columbia and the Shuswap,” said RCMSAR CEO Bill Riggs. “In 2024, RCMSAR volunteers collectively launched their rescue boats more than 450 times, assisting 344 people — including 64 who were in immediate danger. Station 29’s exceptional service is a reflection of the dedication and commitment seen across the entire RCMSAR network."



The Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award recognizes individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to emergency management in Canada. This year, 129 recipients were honoured for their work in search and rescue, emergency response, and public safety initiatives.